Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,212,041,000 after buying an additional 3,894,916 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 199,277,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,176,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,506 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,938,000 after purchasing an additional 950,450 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,945 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $18.58. 6,942,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,653,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

