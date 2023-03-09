Osmosis Hits Market Cap of $396.23 Million (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00003739 BTC on exchanges. Osmosis has a market cap of $396.23 million and approximately $15.94 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Osmosis has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Osmosis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.34 or 0.00427065 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,241.54 or 0.28866759 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis’ launch date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OSMO token is a governance token on the Osmosis network, enabling staked token holders to decide the future of the protocol, including voting on upgrades, allocating liquidity mining rewards, and setting the network swap fee. Osmosis is an automated market maker (AMM) protocol that enables the creation of customized AMMs with sovereign liquidity pools using Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. Users can launch liquidity pools with unique parameters and governance can implement liquidity reward (LP) rewards for specific pools. Osmosis is a fair-launched, customizable AMM for interchain assets that allows the creation and management of non-custodial, self-balancing, interchain token indexes similar to Balancer.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Osmosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Osmosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.