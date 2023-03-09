Oxen Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last week, Oxen has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $9.95 million and $211,682.51 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,071.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.29 or 0.00375091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00016736 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.31 or 0.00689083 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00084088 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.22 or 0.00544144 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004952 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009869 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,213,881 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

