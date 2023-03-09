Oxler Private Wealth LLC Acquires 2,530 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,795 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tesla by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Tesla by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 3,205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total value of $540,202,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,412,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,568,615,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,128,221 shares of company stock worth $1,637,193,192. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.39.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $178.96. The company had a trading volume of 97,180,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,529,891. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The firm has a market cap of $566.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.