Oxler Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 10,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,227,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,390,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $47.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.54.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.