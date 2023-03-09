Oxler Private Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RAAX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.72. 10,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,147. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.96. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $29.93.

