Oxler Private Wealth LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.9% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,179,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 42,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,315,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,114,000 after buying an additional 13,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 170,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,380,000 after buying an additional 18,741 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,802,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,557,616. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.05 and a 200 day moving average of $80.93. The company has a market cap of $149.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.