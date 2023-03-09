Oxler Private Wealth LLC Invests $38,000 in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,299,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,919,000 after purchasing an additional 121,271 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,321,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,092,000 after buying an additional 316,210 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,378,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,092,000 after buying an additional 343,265 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,994,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,220,000 after buying an additional 73,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,989,025 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,493 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.96.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

