Oxler Private Wealth LLC Sells 289 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:ANET traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.21. 2,159,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,385. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $152.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.02.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $122,418.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,962 shares of company stock valued at $12,424,639. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

