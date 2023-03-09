P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Shares Up 3.2%

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.40 and last traded at $64.40. 303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BKFKF. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of P/F Bakkafrost from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of P/F Bakkafrost from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

P/F Bakkafrost Stock Up 3.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.56.

P/F Bakkafrost Company Profile

Bakkafrost P/F engages production and sale of a wide range of salmon products. It operates through the following segments: Farming Faroe Islands (FO); Farming Scotland (STC); Value Added Products (VAP); and Fishmeal, Oil and Feed (FOF). The FO segment involves in the breeding and on-growing of salmon as well as the harvesting, sales, and distribution of salmon.

