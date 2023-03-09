Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) is Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s 2nd Largest Position

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,493,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,307 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 15.3% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $61,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,084,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,647 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,182,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,203,000 after buying an additional 1,386,558 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 108.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,359,000 after acquiring an additional 916,165 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,695,000 after acquiring an additional 902,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.7% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,301,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares during the period.

BATS:COWZ remained flat at $47.82 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794,366 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.80.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

