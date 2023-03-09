Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) dropped 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 1,638,758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,742,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGY. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Pagaya Technologies from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.97.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74.

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 17,818 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

