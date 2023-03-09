Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) dropped 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 1,638,758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,742,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGY. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Pagaya Technologies from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.97.
The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74.
Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.
