Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 16th.

Panbela Therapeutics Stock Performance

Panbela Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,790. The company has a market cap of $576,700.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65. Panbela Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $87.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Panbela Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Panbela Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) by 46,589.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,085 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.47% of Panbela Therapeutics worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

