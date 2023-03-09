Panos Kozanian Sells 1,378 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,378 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $95,082.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,851,441. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Panos Kozanian also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 12th, Panos Kozanian sold 1,595 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $109,432.95.
Five9 Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $65.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.16. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $121.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Five9 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Five9 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.
About Five9
Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.
