Panos Kozanian Sells 1,378 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,378 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $95,082.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,851,441. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Panos Kozanian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Panos Kozanian sold 1,595 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $109,432.95.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $65.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.16. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $121.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 6.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 180,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Five9 by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 364,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,312,000 after purchasing an additional 121,595 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 110,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,311,000 after buying an additional 31,991 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 15.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,400,000 after buying an additional 18,363 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Five9 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Five9 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

