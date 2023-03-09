Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5,318.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,859,000 after buying an additional 1,315,875 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 954.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,494,000 after acquiring an additional 640,598 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 399,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,319,000 after purchasing an additional 265,486 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,360,000 after purchasing an additional 257,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,994,000 after purchasing an additional 214,820 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $361.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,018. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $364.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $330.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

