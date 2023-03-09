Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY) Trading 7% Higher

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNRY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 66,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services.

