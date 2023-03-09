Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at Barclays

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Pason Systems in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Pason Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pason Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.60.

Pason Systems Stock Performance

Shares of TSE PSI opened at C$13.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of C$12.05 and a 12 month high of C$17.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.88. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.10, for a total transaction of C$74,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$676,200. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

