Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 3,142 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 17.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 63,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of IDXX opened at $482.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $560.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

