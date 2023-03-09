Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $1,591,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.1% in the third quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $110.60 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.20.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.