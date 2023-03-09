Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 1,846 Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,200,000 after buying an additional 54,723 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after buying an additional 47,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,526,000 after buying an additional 22,265 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth $28,574,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1,016.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,932,000 after buying an additional 15,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,774.84 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $1,240.69 and a 52 week high of $2,739.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,973.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2,119.22.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

