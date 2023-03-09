Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on PDCO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 29,446 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $26.91 on Thursday. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

Featured Stories

