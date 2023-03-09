PAX Gold Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $490.94 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $490.94 million and $11.17 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $1,810.38 or 0.08889338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 271,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold.

PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars.

On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem.”

PAX Gold Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

