PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Up 3.9%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.27 and last traded at $78.83. Approximately 3,145,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 13,057,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

PayPal Stock Up 3.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

