Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) was down 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$207.20 and last traded at C$207.20. Approximately 313 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 263 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$213.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PDRDF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pernod Ricard from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$227.83.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$205.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$192.24.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

