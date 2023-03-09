Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Shares Up 0.5%

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €160.80 ($171.06) and last traded at €160.40 ($170.64). 2,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 38,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at €159.60 ($169.79).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($148.94) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is €165.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is €154.65.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement and analysis, and helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; vacuum rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, and piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; leak detectors; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

