Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Increased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 32,532 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $41,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,029,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,841,689. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.81 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $224.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.40.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

