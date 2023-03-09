PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PCQ)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCQ opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $13.63. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $17.44.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 552,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 93.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 39,317 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 43.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.