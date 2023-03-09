PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.55. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 27,956 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 120,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 62,907 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 6.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 551.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 86,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 73,009 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

