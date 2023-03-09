Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Bought by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 470.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 589.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at $22,165,969.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,171 shares of company stock worth $2,019,695 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

PNFP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $67.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $99.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.97.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $401.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 31.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Further Reading

