Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $969,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,044 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,447,639,000 after buying an additional 1,198,899 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $148,728,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 173,689.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $134,717,000 after buying an additional 621,807 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after acquiring an additional 511,005 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $205.28 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $190.99 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.33. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.53.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

