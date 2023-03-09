Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys 241 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $10,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 30.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 142,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,055,000 after buying an additional 33,383 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $722,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,156,000 after purchasing an additional 97,066 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

TRV stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $176.42. 222,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,099. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.82 and a 200-day moving average of $178.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.71.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $539,119.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

