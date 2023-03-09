Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $13.16 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 631,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Thames Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% during the third quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 30,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,614,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,489,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,614,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,353. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.5 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

TMO traded up $8.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $562.90. 288,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,934. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $566.39 and a 200 day moving average of $545.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $618.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.54 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.81%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

