Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $20.22 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,039 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.2% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $875,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.4 %

UNH stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $468.77. 710,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,672,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $489.92 and a 200-day moving average of $514.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.68.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

