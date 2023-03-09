Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $7.96 Million Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 179,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,885 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $7,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,779,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,346,000 after purchasing an additional 96,946 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,640,000 after buying an additional 434,053 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,290,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,340,000 after buying an additional 36,144 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,164,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,206,000 after buying an additional 34,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,247,000 after acquiring an additional 50,259 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $45.03. The stock had a trading volume of 174,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,039. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.43. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $50.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.15.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.