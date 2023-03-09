Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 5,358 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 210,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $35,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $195.53. 99,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.75. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $219.35.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
