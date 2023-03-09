Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 492 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,120,000 after buying an additional 1,456,801 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140,326.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 702,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,761,000 after purchasing an additional 701,632 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,682,000 after purchasing an additional 427,352 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.24.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $352.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,535. The stock has a market cap of $118.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

