Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Pizza Pizza Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Down 0.1 %
PZA opened at C$14.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$348.37 million, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.07. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a twelve month low of C$11.53 and a twelve month high of C$14.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.38.
About Pizza Pizza Royalty
