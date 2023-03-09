Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Pizza Pizza Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Down 0.1 %

PZA opened at C$14.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$348.37 million, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.07. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a twelve month low of C$11.53 and a twelve month high of C$14.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.38.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.