PLC Ultima Price Tops $115.94 on Major Exchanges (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 9th. One PLC Ultima coin can now be purchased for about $115.94 or 0.00538845 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PLC Ultima has traded down 42% against the U.S. dollar. PLC Ultima has a total market capitalization of $56,265.87 and approximately $323,052.68 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PLC Ultima

PLC Ultima was first traded on December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 485 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

