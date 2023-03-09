Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $20.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Plug Power from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.86.
PLUG stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $32.05.
Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.
