Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $20.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Plug Power from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.86.

PLUG stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $32.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Plug Power by 628.1% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 24,775 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 230,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Plug Power by 124.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Plug Power by 55.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,515,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,112,000 after purchasing an additional 539,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

