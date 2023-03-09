Pollard Banknote Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Pollard Banknote Trading Up 14.4 %

TSE PBL opened at C$20.87 on Thursday. Pollard Banknote has a 1-year low of C$15.77 and a 1-year high of C$33.41. The firm has a market cap of C$561.82 million, a PE ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cormark set a C$25.00 target price on Pollard Banknote in a report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pollard Banknote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

