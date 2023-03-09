PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.75. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 160,845 shares trading hands.

PolyMet Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $233.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyMet Mining

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 49,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PolyMet Mining by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PolyMet Mining by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PolyMet Mining by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.

