PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 31.9% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $641,347.62 and approximately $1,004.45 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.00387787 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00028360 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015541 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000846 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009918 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00017754 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000810 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,214,888 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

