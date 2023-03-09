Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $64.03

Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $64.03 and last traded at $64.08, with a volume of 32573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PFBC. StockNews.com downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Preferred Bank from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $963.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Preferred Bank Increases Dividend

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $76.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Preferred Bank

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 73.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 887.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 55.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

