Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires 17,805 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 263.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,805 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 30.1% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.6 %

CL opened at $71.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average of $75.45. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.