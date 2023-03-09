Prelude Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,569 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Farfetch worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Farfetch by 31.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 12.3% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Farfetch by 16.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Farfetch by 86.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FTCH. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

Farfetch Stock Down 2.5 %

Farfetch Profile

FTCH stock opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

