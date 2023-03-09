Prelude Capital Management LLC Grows Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDDY. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDDY. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $76.13 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.13.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 8.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $595,932.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,007,165.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $595,932.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,007,165.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $379,648.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,369.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,772 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also

