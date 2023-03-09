Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 18.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,823,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,439 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the third quarter valued at about $35,094,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2,303.4% in the third quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,201,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 55.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,556,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,428,000 after purchasing an additional 913,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,722,000 after purchasing an additional 693,226 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $26.99.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Mattel had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAT shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

