Prelude Capital Management LLC Invests $1.75 Million in Mobiv Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MOBV)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobiv Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MOBV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 1.33% of Mobiv Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobiv Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mobiv Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,471,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobiv Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,634,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobiv Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,004,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobiv Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobiv Acquisition alerts:

Mobiv Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MOBV opened at $10.38 on Thursday. Mobiv Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $10.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30.

About Mobiv Acquisition

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in the electric vehicles and urban mobility industries in Asia and Europe. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mobiv Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobiv Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.