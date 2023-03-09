Prelude Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 600.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,475 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,660 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,050 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Chevron by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chevron by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after purchasing an additional 847,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.11.

Chevron Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $162.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $310.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.68. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

