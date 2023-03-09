Prelude Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 115.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,606 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 9.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after acquiring an additional 259,742 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic stock opened at $60.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.89. Elastic has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.24.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $108,593.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,245,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,977,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $108,593.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,245,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,977,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $213,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,765,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,944 shares of company stock worth $586,598 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

